The Russians attacked Ukraine throughout the day, despite the declared “ceasefire”. What is known about the attacks

Despite the declared "ceasefire", Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine throughout the day. Civilians and a rescuer were injured.

Babel has collected everything known about the Russian attacks so far.

At midnight, the Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. An 18-year-old boy was injured as a result of the strike. He has shrapnel wounds to his hands, a contusion, and an explosive injury.

A 49-year-old resident of Kherson was also taken to the hospital after being injured in a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district. The man was diagnosed with concussion, blast trauma, and acute stress reaction.

In addition, at around 08:40 in the Korabelny district, a person was again injured by a drone strike — an employee of the Kherson City Council. The 53-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a leg wound.

In the Kherson region, at around 06:30, a Russian drone attacked a 62-year-old woman in Komyshany. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition. She suffered an explosive injury, injuries to her limbs, and a traumatic amputation of her leg.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military personnel used an FPV drone to strike a man in Kushugum. The injured 52-year-old local resident was provided with necessary medical assistance.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked rescuers who were helping residents of the Myrivska community after shelling. A 23-year-old rescuer was injured by a drone strike.

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Despite the reported three-day ceasefire, on its first day, May 9, there were 147 combat clashes on the front. The Russians launched 7 704 kamikaze-drones and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 2 021 times.

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