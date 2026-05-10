Despite the ceasefire, fighting continues on the front. The Russians have lost over 800 soldiers

Despite the reported three-day ceasefire, on its first day, May 9, 147 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russians launched 7 704 suicide drones and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 2 021 times.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The General Staff also reports that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost 840 of its soldiers killed and wounded at the front, three armored combat vehicles, 75 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 1 489 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 11 ground robotic complexes, 227 units of automobiles and three units of special equipment.

And the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of May 10, the occupiers launched 27 strike drones over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense shot them all down.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of May 9, 2026, the BBC and the Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona analyzed the documents and made a new assessment of the losses of the Russian army: from the beginning of the full-scale war to the end of 2025, the Russians lost approximately 352 000 soldiers.

Among them, 261 thousand soldiers died, and about 90 thousand more went missing. In order to calculate the losses, Russian media analyzed registers of inheritance cases, missing personsʼ reports, and lists of names of the dead.

Foreign citizens fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are not counted in the report. There is no information on how many Russian servicemen went missing between July and December 2025, and they are also not taken into account.

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