Russian media calculated how many soldiers the Russian army lost during a full-scale war

The Russian media outlets Mediazona, Meduza, and Russian Air Force Service analyzed the documents and made a new assessment of the losses of the Russian army: from the beginning of the full-scale war to the end of 2025, the Russians lost approximately 352 000 military personnel.

Among them, 261 000 soldiers died, and another approximately 90 000 went missing. In order to calculate the losses, Russian media analyzed registers of inheritance cases, missing persons reports, and lists of names of the dead.

Foreign citizens fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are not counted in the report. There is no information on how many Russian servicemen went missing between July and December 2025, and they are also not taken into account.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1.3 million soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine. In the last 24 hours alone, Russian losses exceeded a thousand people.

Ukraine last updated its casualty statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

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