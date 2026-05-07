HACC returned Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs foreign passports

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) returned the foreign passports of the “Motherland” party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, but left other procedural obligations in the case in force for another two months.
This is reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.
Tymoshenko is required to appear when summoned by a detective, prosecutor, and court, as well as to report any change in her place of residence or work.
During the court hearing, the prosecutor requested that all restrictions be extended for another two months, including the requirement to surrender foreign passports. The prosecution stated that there were risks of the politician fleeing abroad, influencing witnesses, and obstructing the investigation.
The prosecutor noted that in 2025, Tymoshenko traveled outside Ukraine 31 times, and her property status, according to the declaration, increased by UAH 46 million.
Tymoshenko herself stated in court that she has no plans to leave Ukraine. She wrote on Facebook that the Supreme Court of Ukraine is gradually lifting restrictions in the case against her.
"Todayʼs lifting of the ban on traveling abroad for political activities is another such step," Tymoshenko wrote.
In April, the court allowed Tymoshenko to travel abroad once to participate in an international event in Croatia.
The case of Yulia Tymoshenko
On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of people’s deputies from other factions. As it later turned out, it was about Tymoshenko.
She confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.
On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under the article "Offering a bribe to an official". This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.
NABU and SAPO also released wiretaps of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and what to vote for. If the NABU recordings are to be believed, her goal was to "crush the majority" and "kill the bills".
The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with the peopleʼs deputies in the "Signal" messenger, where she also gave instructions about voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.
Already on April 8, NABU and SAPO reported that they had completed the investigation into the Tymoshenko case.
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