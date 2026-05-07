HACC returned Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs foreign passports

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) returned the foreign passports of the “Motherland” party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, but left other procedural obligations in the case in force for another two months.

This is reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Tymoshenko is required to appear when summoned by a detective, prosecutor, and court, as well as to report any change in her place of residence or work.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor requested that all restrictions be extended for another two months, including the requirement to surrender foreign passports. The prosecution stated that there were risks of the politician fleeing abroad, influencing witnesses, and obstructing the investigation.

The prosecutor noted that in 2025, Tymoshenko traveled outside Ukraine 31 times, and her property status, according to the declaration, increased by UAH 46 million.

Tymoshenko herself stated in court that she has no plans to leave Ukraine. She wrote on Facebook that the Supreme Court of Ukraine is gradually lifting restrictions in the case against her.

"Todayʼs lifting of the ban on traveling abroad for political activities is another such step," Tymoshenko wrote.

In April, the court allowed Tymoshenko to travel abroad once to participate in an international event in Croatia.