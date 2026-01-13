NABU and SAPO are investigating Yulia Tymoshenko — Babel source

On the evening of January 13, NABU and SAPO reported that they had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada for offering illegal benefits to several MPs from other factions. They claim that the bribes were offered in exchange for votes on specific bills.

Two sources (one from the Verkhovna Rada, and the other close to anti-corruption bodies) confirmed to Babel that this is about the head of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko.

Anti-corruption authorities have previously classified the case as offering an improper benefit to an official in a particularly important position. This is punishable by imprisonment for five to ten years with possible confiscation of property.

