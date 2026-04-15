The Supreme Court allowed Tymoshenko to travel abroad — despite the fact that she is involved in the vote-buying case in the Rada

The MP also noted that "never in my life, under any pressure of repression, will I leave Ukraine or hide".

During her speech, Tymoshenko stated that representatives from 65 countries would be at the event and she would be able to "help Ukraine with her connections".

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed the leader of the “Motherland” Yulia Tymoshenko to travel abroad to participate in an international event in Croatia.

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MP factions. As it later turned out, it was about Tymoshenko.

She confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released wiretaps of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and what to vote for. If the NABU recordings are to be believed, her goal was to "crush the majority" and "kill the bills".

The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with MPs on the “Signal” messenger, where she also gave instructions about voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

On April 8, NABU and SAPO reported that they had completed the investigation into the Tymoshenko case. The defense is currently reviewing the materials.

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