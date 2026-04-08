NABU and SAPO complete investigation into Yulia Tymoshenko case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have completed the investigation into the case of the leader of the “Motherland” party, MP Yulia Tymoshenko.

This was reported by NABU.

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MPs from other factions. As it later turned out, it was about Tymoshenko.

She confirmed that searches were conducted at the Batkivshchyna party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released wiretaps of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and a Peopleʼs Deputy, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and what to vote for. If the NABU recordings are to be believed, her goal was to "crush the majority" and "kill the bills".

The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with MPs on the Signal messenger, where she also gave instructions about voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.