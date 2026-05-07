Umerov arrived in Miami for talks with Americans. Key topics include security cooperation between Ukraine and the US

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov traveled to the United States on May 7 for talks with representatives of President Donald Trump.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, Umerov will discuss the humanitarian track with the Americans. Zelensky expressed hope that a new stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be achieved.

Also among the key topics of the negotiations is the intensification of the diplomatic process.

"We are in constant communication with the American side and are aware of the appropriate communication of partners with the Russian side. We are working to help bring about a decent peace and guarantee security. We see that even under the regime of silence, the Russian side, unfortunately, is not showing any constructiveness," Zelensky wrote.

In addition, the president gave Umerov "several specific security instructions" regarding Ukraineʼs cooperation with the United States.

Separately, Zelensky added that agreements are being prepared on Drone Deals, which Ukraine previously agreed on with European partners, as well as "new steps in joint technological work".

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA

The first direct trilateral negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Their main topic was the possible terms for ending the war, but the negotiators did not achieve any concrete results.

The next round of negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the United States. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level. At the same time, they agreed on the first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

After that, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States held peace talks in Geneva on February 17-18. Zelensky said at the time that the military had almost agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire, but there had been no progress on the issues of territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The latest round of trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 26. Particular attention was focused on the economic bloc and long-term support mechanisms for Ukraine.

In early April, Zelensky said he had invited the American delegation to come to Kyiv for talks at the level of technical groups. This format is an alternative to the trilateral meeting with the participation of Russia, which cannot yet be held due to the war in the Middle East.

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