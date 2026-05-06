The court found the MP Andriy Nikolayenko innocent of beating a girl to death.

The Zhytomyr District Court found Andriy Nikolaenko, a member of parliament from the "Motherland" party, not guilty of beating an 18-year-old girl to death on November 3, 2023.

The court verdict of April 27 became available on the website of the registry of court decisions. The name of the MP is not mentioned in it, but judging by the details of the case, it is Nikolayenko.

On the day of the accident, at about 10:00 on the Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Berezivka (Kyiv region), Nikolayenko ran over an 18-year-old girl who was crossing the road. The girl died on the spot. The MP himself stated that he was sober and did not violate the rules, but “the tragedy could not be avoided” and promised to assist in the investigation.

Nikolaenko was charged with violating traffic rules, causing the death of a person. He faced three to eight years in prison.

The court found that if Nikolayenko had driven at the maximum permissible speed of 110 kmph (he himself was driving at 140-145 kmph) and braked in time, he could have avoided hitting the pedestrian.

However, the girl crossed the road in an unintended place (there is a fence there and no crossing), next to which there is an overpass and an underpass. Therefore, the court concluded that it was the actions of the girl, who suddenly ran out onto the road in a prohibited place, that created a danger to traffic.

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