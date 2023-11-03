The MP Andriy Nikolayenko confirmed that he hit an 18-year-old girl to death

The MP of the "Motherland" Andriy Nikolayenko confirmed that it was he who hit an 18-year-old girl to death on the Zhytomyr highway.

He stated that he was sober and did not break the rules, but "the tragedy could not be avoided." He promises to contribute to the investigation and pass all examinations.

"Unfortunately, this is true. Today, the worst thing that can happen to a driver happened to me — a person died under the wheels of the car I was driving [...]. A huge tragedy happened, which can neither be reversed nor undone. Real despair is when you canʼt influence the situation in any way. My sincerest condolences to the family," Nikolayenko wrote on Facebook.