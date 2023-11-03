The MP Andriy Nikolayenko hit an 18-year-old girl to death

The MP killed an 18-year-old girl on the highway Kyiv-Chop, in the village of Berezivtsi (Zhytomyr region).

This is reported by the regional police.

The police do not name the MP, only stating that he is 44 years old. According to preliminary data, the MP was driving a Mercedes-Benz GLE car and was driving in the direction of Chop in the far left lane. It is currently unknown whether he was sober — he was assigned a number of examinations. Violation of traffic safety rules is being investigated (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code).

According to the source of Babel in the law enforcement agencies, this is the MP from "Motherland" Andriy Nikolayenko.