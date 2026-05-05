Russian troops shelled Dnipro in the evening — 4 people were killed

Russian troops shelled Dnipro on the evening of May 5. The attack killed 4 people and injured 16 others.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

14 victims were hospitalized, four of them in serious condition. The attack caused a fire at a company in the city.

On the same day, the Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs — 12 people were killed and almost 40 were injured. Kramatorsk was also hit — 5 people were killed and 12 were injured.

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