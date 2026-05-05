In Zaporizhzhia, the number of deaths from the Russian GABs strike has sharply increased to 12. The number of injured has reached 37 (UPD)

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of April 5 killed 12 people.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

At around 9:00 PM, it became known that 37 people were injured, aged 23 to 68. They are receiving medical care. The victims mostly have explosive injuries.

After the Russian shelling, fires broke out in the city — cars, a shop, and a company are burning. Residential buildings, a service station, and a car wash are damaged.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.