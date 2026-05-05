Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs — there are dead and injured (UPD)

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs on the evening of May 5. Two people were killed and 16 injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

After the Russian shelling, fires broke out in the city — cars, a shop, and a company are burning. Residential buildings, a service station, and a car wash are damaged.

On the night of May 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 11 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 164 drones. Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and other regions were under attack, there were deaths and injuries.

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