Russians hit Ukraine with “Iskanders” and drones. Rescuers among the dead

On the night of May 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 11 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 164 drones. Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and other regions were hit, and there were casualties.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the air defense neutralized one ballistic missile and 149 drones.

Eight ballistic missiles and 14 drones hit 14 locations, with debris falling in 10 more. Two missiles missed their targets, and information about them is being clarified.

Poltava region

The Russians struck a gas production facility, and when rescuers arrived, they attacked a second time. Four people were killed, two of them State Emergency Service workers.

Eight more civilians and 23 rescue workers were injured, three of them in serious condition. The attack left 3 480 customers without gas. Railway infrastructure was also damaged.

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Kyiv region

The region was attacked by drones, three people were injured. In the Brovary area, the facade of a multi-story building, two private households, and a car were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod area, two private houses, a gas station building, 10 cars, and the territory of one of the enterprises were damaged.

Chernihiv region

In Chernihivsky district, a residential building caught fire as a result of strikes on the private sector. Two men born in 1966 and 1995 were injured and hospitalized.

The Russians also hit the forestry territory, and rescuers extinguished the fire.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

Late in the evening of May 4, an attack caused a fire in the private sector of Dnipro. A 62-year-old man was injured.

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Zaporizhzhia

A man in an apartment building and a gas station employee were injured in the attack last night. Another woman was injured overnight.

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