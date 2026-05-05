Russians hit the center of Kramatorsk with high-explosive aerial bombs. 5 people died, there are injuries (UPD)

Russian troops attacked the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on the evening of May 5. Five people were killed.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

UPD at 19:30: The Donetsk Regional Military Administration reported 12 casualties. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a stab wound.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin clarified that the Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on Kramatorsk. High-rise buildings and cars were damaged in the city.

A rescue operation is underway at the site of the attack, with police and emergency services, utility and medical services working.

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On the same day, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs — 12 people were killed and there were injuries.

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