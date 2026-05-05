Budanov: The ceasefire declared by Ukraine can be extended if it is mutual

The head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine will extend the ceasefire it introduced at midnight on May 6 if it is reciprocal from Russia.

He wrote about this on social media.

Budanov emphasized that the regime of silence declared by Ukraine indicates a genuine desire for peace — "not tied to dates to impose ideological dogmas, but for the sake of preserving human life and restoring security".

"If the ceasefire reported by the president is mutual, we will continue it. And this will give us, albeit a small, hope for establishing a lasting peace. With this step, the President of Ukraine has proven to the whole world his commitment to peace," the head of OP added.

Budanov says that now the next step must be taken by Russia. And Ukraine is closely monitoring every move and is ready for any development.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8-9. It said that if Ukraine disrupts Victory Day in Russia, Russian troops will retaliate against the center of Kyiv. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had not received any official proposal for a ceasefire.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also reported a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued attacks along the entire front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.