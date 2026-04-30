Military personnel should be on the front line for no more than two months — the Commander-in-Chief signed a decree on rotation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky signed a decree stipulating that after two months on the front line, military personnel must be rotated.

He reported this in a telegram.

Syrsky stressed that rotations should be planned in advance, and their implementation period should not exceed a month.

Also, servicemen who have returned from combat will be required to undergo a medical examination and have time to rest.

A separate point of the decree concerns the timely delivery of ammunition and food to positions. Syrsky mentioned this against the background of a situation with food supply disruptions to one of the positions of the 14th brigade — its fighters were starving and did not have enough water.

The General Staff explained at the time that Russian strikes on the Oskol River complicated logistics, and the brigade leadership itself hid the real state of affairs.

When the situation became public, Syrsky ordered a check on the provision of soldiers on the front line in the brigade.

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