Photos of exhausted soldiers of the 14th brigade appeared on the Internet. The leadership was dismissed, and the General Staff explained it

Photos of exhausted soldiers from the 14th Brigade, who are supposedly in positions without food, water, and communications, have been circulated on social media. The brigade commander has been removed, and the corps commander has been demoted.

Photos of very emaciated soldiers were published in Threads on April 22. The author of the post claimed that the soldiers were losing consciousness from hunger, drinking rainwater.

The same day, the Ministry of Defense reported that they had taken the situation under control. Journalist Anna Kalyuzhna later showed photos of the soldier before and after the problems with food in the positions.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On April 24, the General Staff explained that systematic Russian air and missile strikes on the crossings across the Oskil River have significantly complicated the logistical support of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk. Currently, supplies are being provided using watercraft and heavy drones.

At the same time, it was established that the previous leadership of the 14th brigade hid the real state of affairs. The unit lost some of its positions and made mistakes with the provision of military supplies. As a result, there were problems with the supply of food to one of the positions.

Colonel Taras Maksimov was appointed as the new commander of the 14th Brigade, while Brigadier General Artem Bohomolov was appointed as the new commander of the 10th Army Corps. An internal investigation into the brigade is currently being completed.

The General Staff added that another shipment of food was recently delivered to the position of the 14th Motorized Rifle Brigade. As soon as conditions are favorable, the military will be evacuated immediately.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.