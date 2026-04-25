Commander-in-Chief Syrsky ordered to check the provision of military personnel on the front line after the scandal in the 14th brigade

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky ordered group commanders and corps commanders to check the organization of logistical support for servicemen performing tasks at the forefront of defense by May 20.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, by order of Syrsky, group commanders and corps commanders must take all measures to provide the military with transportation and evacuation means, ground robotic complexes, and other equipment.

The commander-in-chiefʼs order was preceded by photos shared on social media of exhausted soldiers from the 14th brigade, who were in positions without food, water, and communications. After that, the brigade commander was removed and the corps commander was demoted.

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The General Staff explained at the time that systematic Russian air and missile strikes on the crossings across the Oskil River had significantly complicated the logistical support of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk. Currently, cargo is being delivered by boats and heavy drones.

Moreover, the previous leadership of the 14th brigade hid the real state of affairs. The unit lost some of its positions and made mistakes in providing the military. As a result, there were problems with the supply of food to one of the positions.

The General Staff reported on April 24 that another shipment of food had recently been delivered to the position of the soldiers of the 14th Separate Brigade, and added that as soon as conditions are favorable, the soldiers will be immediately evacuated.

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