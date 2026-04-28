Archaeologist Butyagin, who led Russiaʼs illegal excavations in Crimea, hopes to be home by Friday

Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who led the Russian Federationʼs illegal excavations in temporarily occupied Crimea, hopes to be home by Friday.

Butyagin informed his colleagues from the Hermitage about this, writes the initiative "Lawyer for Alexander Butyagin".

The archaeologist is in Belarus while work is underway on documents for his return to the Russian Federation. Butyaginʼs phone and laptop are under arrest at the request of Ukraine. The defense intends to appeal the decision to seize the items and seek their return.

The day before, it became known that Butyagin had been exchanged for a Belarusian political prisoner as part of a five-for-five exchange between Poland and Belarus. The Russian Federation announced that Butyagin was already expected in Kerch for excavations of the ancient settlement of Myrmekion, which he led as the head of the expedition.