In 2026, the Russian army plans to recruit at least 18 500 foreigners for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, citing data from the "I Want to Live" project.

The number of male migrants aged 18-60 has been checked in the federal districts of the Russian Federation. The military commissariats want to recruit from 0.5% to 3.5% of foreigners from each region to the war against Ukraine.

"Recruitment takes place through 97 selection points for contract service. The largest number of such points operates in the Central Military District — 30. In the Moscow and Southern Districts — 21 each, in the Eastern — 14, and the smallest number in the Leningrad District — 11," GUR of the Ministry of Defense explained.

Mercenaries are recruited not only in special posts, but also through private "military" structures (for example, "Wagner-2", "Potok" and others). The Russians are most "interested" in citizens of Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The Kremlin is also working outside the Russian Federation — it wants to recruit foreigners from Bangladesh, Chad, Sudan, Burundi and other countries in Africa and Asia.

The Russians promise mercenaries money, benefits, and citizenship. At the same time, they manipulate the foreigners’ visas to expire or migration violations. The Kremlin offers foreigners a choice: participation in the war against Ukraine or imprisonment.