Prince Harry walked through a mine-cleared forest near Kyiv. Almost 30 years ago, his mother Princess Diana did the same in Angola

British Prince Harry, who is visiting Ukraine, walked through a demined area of the forest in Bucha (Kyiv region).

This was reported by the ITV News channel.

The area the British prince walked through in Bucha, Kyiv region, was demined by the humanitarian non-profit organization The HALO Trust. In 1997, Harryʼs mother Princess Diana drew attention to the organizationʼs work by walking through a minefield in Angola.

"Itʼs very, very sad because almost 30 years ago my mother was in Angola, and now weʼre back in a new conflict," the prince said, noting that it would take decades to clear Ukraine of Russian mines.

In the forest, the Duke of Sussex was shown the technologies used for demining, including drones that can detect mines and munitions on the ground, as well as high-tech robots that can enter a minefield before humans.

In his speech in Kyiv on Thursday, Prince Harry echoed the words of Princess Diana, who said in Angola that she was "not a political figure, but a humanitarian".

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, has made helping wounded soldiers one of his most famous causes. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to give wounded veterans the opportunity to compete in Paralympic-style sporting events.

He first visited Ukraine in April 2025. Then he went to Lviv to the Superhumans Center. Last September, he also came to Ukraine — then he said that he wanted to help recover thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who were seriously injured during the war against Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.