Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine for unannounced visit

British Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on April 23 for an unannounced visit.

His arrival was reported by ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.

“It’s nice to be back in Ukraine,” the prince said upon arriving in Kyiv.

According to him, the purpose of the visit is "to remind people at home and around the world of what Ukraine has faced, and to support the people and partners who are doing extraordinary work every day, every minute, in incredibly difficult conditions".

Harry last visited Ukraine in September last year, when he said he wanted to help thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who had been seriously injured during the war against Russia recover.