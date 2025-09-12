Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv on September 12. He says he wants to help thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who were seriously injured in the war against Russia recover.

The Guardian writes about this.

During his trip to the Ukrainian capital, he and the team of his Games of the Invincibles Foundation intend to detail new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded.

Speaking to The Guardian during an overnight trip to the Ukrainian capital, the Duke of Sussex said: “We cannot stop the war, but we can do everything we can to help the recovery process.”

"We can continue to humanize the people involved in this war and what theyʼre going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of peopleʼs minds. I hope this trip helps people realize that, because itʼs easy to become desensitized to whatʼs going on," he added.

The prince said he was initially invited to Kyiv by the founder and CEO of the “Superhumans” trauma center in Lviv (which treats amputees) Olha Rydnieva. He visited the center in April, but met her by chance a few months ago in the United States.

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, has made helping wounded soldiers one of his most famous causes. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to give wounded veterans the opportunity to compete in Paralympic-style sporting events.

He first came to Ukraine in April 2025. Then he visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.