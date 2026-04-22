The court allowed the Poroshenko couple to divide their property

A court has allowed Ukraineʼs fifth president Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna Poroshenko to divide property that was previously jointly owned by the couple. This was the fourth attempt to divide property.

This is stated in the resolution of the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal dated April 20, which was published on April 22. The names of the parties are not listed in the resolution, but there are names of lawyers Kristina Mysenko and Ilya Novikov, who previously appeared in the media as representatives of Marina and Petro Poroshenko, respectively.

The court left 8,190 shares of the Prime Assets Capital investment fund worth over UAH 8.3 billion in the hands of Maryna Poroshenko. The assets of this fund include “Roshen” factories, the “Bogdan” automobile enterprise, and other businesses.

The court also left the former first lady money in bank accounts and cash, which at the NBU exchange rate is equal to UAH 200 million. In total, Maryna Poroshenkoʼs property is left at UAH 8 534 330 774.54.

The court left Petro Poroshenko with 46 paintings and other art objects worth €100.4 million, several vehicles and funds. Total at the exchange rate: UAH 8 553 720 672.30 hryvnias.

Why is the Poroshenko family dividing property?

In February 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Ukrainian businessmen and peopleʼs deputies. Among them were Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, and Viktor Medvedchuk. SBU explained that the sanctions were imposed due to threats to the state security of Ukraine.

Poroshenko was previously charged with high treason, aiding a terrorist organization, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to investigators, during his presidency he made Ukraine dependent on Russia and the Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk militants for energy.

In April 2025, the press service of Poroshenkoʼs party "European Solidarity" published a statement on the division of property between the spouses of the fifth president. According to the press service, the lawsuit on the division of property is needed to unblock Poroshenkoʼs ability to finance assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and political activities.

That is, since Petro Poroshenko cannot finance his charitable foundation due to sanctions, the spouses decided to divide the property so that Maryna Poroshenko can do it.

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