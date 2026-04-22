Moldovaʼs richest man Volodymyr Plahotniuc convicted in ʼbillion-dollar theftʼ case

Moldovan oligarch and the countryʼs richest man Volodymyr Plahotniuc was sentenced to 19 years in prison by a court of first instance in Chisinau. He was found guilty on all counts: fraud, money laundering, and creating and managing a criminal organization.

This is reported by the local media outlet NewsMaker.md.

He must also pay the state $60 million. The prosecutor in the case stated that all arrests on Plahotniucʼs property have been preserved — its value exceeds a billion lei.

The theft of €1 billion from three Moldovan banks — “Banca de Economii”, “Banca Socială”, and “Unibank” — became known at the end of November 2014. After that, the National Bank introduced a special administration in these banks, and later the authorities decided to liquidate them (the banks are currently in the process of liquidation).

The state prosecutor, who had previously requested a 25-year prison sentence for Plahotniuc, said he would decide whether to appeal the sentence. The convictʼs lawyer called the decision "clearly illegal" and said the defense would appeal.