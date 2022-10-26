The USA imposed sanctions for “Kremlinʼs attempts to influence Moldova”. They included Moldovan politicians, businessmen and the son of a member of the Russian Security Council

The USA introduced new sanctions for "corruption and attempts to influence the Kremlin on internal affairs in Moldova." Restrictions were imposed on Moldovan businessmen, politicians, as well as on the son of a member of the Russian Security Council, Ihor Chaika.

The press service of the US Ministry of Finance writes about this.

"The sanctions imposed today expose not only Russia’s covert strategy in Moldova, but also demonstrate how corruption undermines the rule of law,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “Russian influence operations attempt to exploit weaknesses in target countries in order to destabilize them from within. The United States continues to support Moldovan efforts to combat corruption and counter Russian influence,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Counterterrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

Sanctions were introduced against Vlad Plahotniuk, the Moldovan oligarch, the richest man in the country. His Democratic Party has been in power since 2014 but has since discredited itself due to corruption and scandals. In the last parliamentary elections in 2021, she was unable to enter the parliament. In June 2019, when the Democratic Party government resigned, Plahotniuk fled the country.

In the United States, Plahotniuk is accused of corruption and management of the countryʼs judicial and law enforcement system during the time when the Democratic Party was in power.

Other sanctions were introduced for the Kremlinʼs attempts to influence the political situation in Moldova. Restrictions were introduced against Moldovan politician and businessman Ilan Shor. His party "Shor" has been holding protests against President Maia Sandu in the center of Chisinau for several weeks. In the USA, they believe that the party, as well as the protests, are financed by Russia. Shor himself is abroad because in Moldova he is accused in the case of withdrawing a billion dollars from the countryʼs banking system.

"In advance of the 2021 Moldovan elections, Russia planned to undermine Moldovan president Maia Sandu and return Moldova to Russiaʼs sphere of influence. To support this effort, Shor worked with Russian individuals to create a political alliance to control Moldovaʼs parliament, which would then support several pieces of legislation in the interests of the Russian Federation,” the US said.

Sanctions were also imposed against Ilan Shorʼs wife, the Russian singer Sara Shor, better known as Jasmin.

From the Russian side, this conspiracy was overseen by the son of the former Prosecutor General of Russia and a member of the Soviet Security Council, Yuriy Chayka, Igor. He, together with Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov, developed detailed plans for the return of Moldova under the influence of the Russian Federation and the deterioration of Sanduʼs position. In addition to Igor Chaika himself, sanctions were introduced against eight Russian companies owned by him, as well as against his associates.

According to the US, Chaika acted as a mediator between Shorʼs party and Moldovan socialists led by former pro-Russian president Igor Dodon. In exchange for support from Russia, after the victory, they had to pass a number of laws beneficial to the Russian Federation, in particular, to deprive the president of Moldova of control over intelligence.