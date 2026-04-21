Mass grave found on first day of Polish-Ukrainian excavations in Volyn

A mass grave was found on the first day of new Polish-Ukrainian searches for bodies in the former villages of Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska in the Volyn region. The work will continue until May 1

This was reported by the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance wrote about the start of the excavations the day before.

The burial was discovered on the territory of the former Strażytsia estate in Wola Ostrowiec. It is located approximately ten meters from the memorial site, where exhumations were carried out in 1992. At this stage of the excavations, it is impossible to estimate the size of the burial.

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The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance writes that at the end of August 1943 (on the night of August 28-29, and according to other sources — August 30) Ostrivky and Wola Ostrowiec were subjected to an armed attack. According to archival data, the majority of the inhabitants of the villages were killed, and the villages themselves were burned. The UINP calls for a Polish-Ukrainian dialogue to honor the memory of civilian victims on both sides.

The Polish Institute of National Remembrance writes that this was done by "Ukrainian nationalists" — that is, fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.