French prosecutors summon Musk for questioning in X sexualized deepfakes generated by Grok chatbot

On April 20, French prosecutors summoned billionaire Elon Musk for voluntary questioning as part of an investigation into the social network X. The investigation concerns suspicions that the Grok artificial intelligence function could have spread millions of sexualized deepfakes.

France24 writes about this.

The investigation into Elon Muskʼs social network in France began in January 2025. It initially concerned suspicions of the possible use of X algorithms to interfere in French politics.

Later, in January 2026, the case was expanded due to the spread of sexualized deepfakes and Holocaust denial statements by the artificial intelligence Grok.

In early February, prosecutors raided X’s Paris office. The company denied wrongdoing and called the investigation “politically motivated”. Musk was also subpoenaed for questioning. X’s then-CEO Linda Iaccarino was also summoned for questioning.

It is currently unclear whether he will appear for questioning, for which he was summoned on April 20. Law enforcement officers also did not announce the location or time of the scheduled interrogation.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccue reported that X employees were also summoned for questioning as witnesses between April 20 and 24. At the same time, the prosecutorʼs office emphasized that failure to appear for voluntary questioning would not be an obstacle to continuing the investigation.

According to the Center for Combating Digital Hate (CCDH), in just 11 days in late January, the Grok chatbot created about three million sexualized images, mostly of women, including 23 000 that allegedly depicted children.

Whatʼs wrong with Grok?

Elon Musk developed and promoted Grok as an alternative to the overly censored chatbots of competitors — Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In July 2025, Grok found itself at the center of a scandal over anti-Semitic responses — the chatbot criticized “Jewish executives” in Hollywood and praised Hitler.

The media also wrote that the latest artificial intelligence model Grok 4 appears to refer to Muskʼs posts on his X page when answering questions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, abortion, and immigration law.

In January, the chatbot Grok was once again embroiled in an international scandal after users massively “undressed” women and children in photos. After criticism, Grok disabled the image creation feature for most users, but it remained available only to paid subscribers. And in mid-January, X completely banned Grok from creating photos of people in swimsuits and underwear — even for paid subscribers.

Despite this, as Reuters found out in early February, the bot sometimes continues to do so. This happens even in cases where users warn that the people depicted did not give their consent.

On February 16, the Irish Data Protection Commission in the EU launched a major investigation into social network X over the creation of sexualized images of real people by its chatbot Grok without their consent. The investigation was launched to determine whether X was complying with EU security regulations.

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