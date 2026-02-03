The Paris offices of Company X were searched, and its owner Elon Musk was summoned for questioning

French police raided the Paris office of Elon Muskʼs social network X on February 3 and summoned the billionaire for questioning as part of an expanded investigation into the company and its AI chatbot Grok.

CNN writes about this.

The searches are related to a case opened in January 2025, when French prosecutors began investigating content recommended by the X algorithm. In July of that year, the investigation was expanded to include an artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok, which created sexualized deepfakes and denied the Holocaust.

According to prosecutors, X Chairman Musk and former CEO Linda Iaccarino were summoned for a hearing in April. X employees will be questioned as witnesses.

The Paris prosecutorʼs office said it would investigate a number of possible crimes, including complicity in the storage and distribution of child pornography and human rights violations through sexual deepfakes.

Whatʼs wrong with Grok?

Elon Musk developed and promoted Grok as an alternative to what he considered to be " wok -centric" chatbots from competitors — Googleʼs Gemini and OpenAIʼs ChatGPT. In July 2025, Grok found itself at the center of a scandal over anti-Semitic responses—the chatbot criticized "Jewish executives" in Hollywood and praised Hitler.

The media also wrote that the latest artificial intelligence model Grok 4 appears to refer to Muskʼs posts on his X page when answering questions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, abortion, and immigration law.

In January, the chatbot Grok found itself at the center of a new scandal. Because of it, users massively undressed in photos of women and children. After criticism, Grok disabled the image creation function for most users, leaving it available only to paid subscribers. And in mid-January, X completely banned Grok from creating photos of people in swimsuits and underwear — even for paid subscribers.

