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Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, a police station in Pryluky, and cars in the Sumy region this morning. One person was killed

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

Since Monday morning, April 20, Russian troops have continued to strike at regions of Ukraine. One person has been reported dead and several injured as a result of the shelling.

In particular, the Russians used drones to strike a district police station in Pryluky (Chernihiv region). A man was injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack killed one person and injured four others, including a ten-year-old child. A fire broke out in the city, damaging private homes and non-residential buildings.

The Sumy region was also under attack in the morning — Russian drones hit civilian cars in two communities, injuring four people.

In the Poltava region, debris fell on the territory of a company — two people were injured. The company building and nearby cars were damaged.

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