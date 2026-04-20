Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, a police station in Pryluky, and cars in the Sumy region this morning. One person was killed

Since Monday morning, April 20, Russian troops have continued to strike at regions of Ukraine. One person has been reported dead and several injured as a result of the shelling.

In particular, the Russians used drones to strike a district police station in Pryluky (Chernihiv region). A man was injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack killed one person and injured four others, including a ten-year-old child. A fire broke out in the city, damaging private homes and non-residential buildings.

The Sumy region was also under attack in the morning — Russian drones hit civilian cars in two communities, injuring four people.

In the Poltava region, debris fell on the territory of a company — two people were injured. The company building and nearby cars were damaged.

The Russians launched 142 drones over Ukraine overnight. The Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions were under attack. More than 10 people were injured in the attacks, including Defense Minister Advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

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