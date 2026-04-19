North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan for fourth time in a month

On the night of April 19, North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. They flew about 140 kilometers.

This is reported by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap, citing a statement from the countryʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters writes that this is the fourth launch in April and the seventh since the beginning of the year. North Korea launched missiles twice in January, and once in March (then the military launched approximately 10 ballistic missiles).

Following the launches on April 8, the countryʼs state media reported that the DPRK had tested a tactical ballistic missile with a cluster warhead capable of "reducing to ashes any target" in an area of up to 7 hectares, as well as an electromagnetic weapon system, a carbon bomb, and a short-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Carbon bombs are munitions filled with graphite filaments, which are excellent conductors of electricity. By exploding in the air and scattering the filaments, they can destroy infrastructure such as power plants. Kim Jong Sik — the general who led the tests — said that carbon bombs and electromagnetic weapons are special strategic tools of the North Korean army.