North Korea tests cluster ballistic missile and carbon bomb

From April 6 to 8, the Academy of Defense Sciences and the North Korean Missile Directorate tested a tactical ballistic missile with a cluster warhead, an electromagnetic weapon system, a carbon bomb, and a short-range anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the countryʼs state media KCNA.

On April 8, South Korea reported the launch of ballistic missiles from North Korea into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea claims that the tested Hwasongpho-11 Ka surface-to-surface ballistic missile is capable of "reducing any target to ashes" in an area of up to 7 hectares.

Carbon bombs are munitions filled with graphite filaments, which are excellent conductors of electricity. By exploding in the air and scattering the filaments, they can destroy infrastructure such as power plants. Kim Jong-sik, the general who led the tests, said that carbon bombs and electromagnetic weapons are special strategic tools of the North Korean army.