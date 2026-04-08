North Korea launches several ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles towards the (East) Sea of Japan on April 8.

This is reported by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap.

South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff said this morning that it had detected several short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Wonsan area — they flew about 240 kilometers and fell into the sea.

North Korea later launched another unidentified ballistic missile from the same area, which flew more than 700 kilometers.

North Korea launched missiles five times in 2026: twice in January, once in March (when the military launched an estimated 10 ballistic missiles). In addition, the DPRK probably launched a ballistic missile on April 7 — this incident is being investigated by South Korean and American services.

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