North Korea launches 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan as US, South Korea hold joint military drills

North Korea launched about ten ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on March 14. This came as South Korea and the United States were conducting their annual 11-day spring military exercises, Freedom Shield.

This is reported by The Korea Times, citing a report by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch took place at around 1:20 PM. local time. It was the third time North Korea has launched missiles this year. They flew about 350 kilometers. The influential sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un — Kim Yo Jong — condemned the exercises and warned of “incredibly terrible consequences”.

The launch also came after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok said that the US President Donald Trump was positive about resuming dialogue with the North Korean leader.

The statement came amid speculation that Trump may seek a meeting with Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to China for a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump is reportedly planning to visit China in late March or early April.