The US extends easing of sanctions against Russian oil until May 16

The US has extended the license to ease sanctions against Russian oil until May 16, despite previous statements that this would not happen.

This is stated in a document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

The license allows the transport and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already loaded onto ships. Such operations are now permitted until the morning of May 16 (Kyiv time). The previous license was valid until April 11.

However, US officials have assured that they will not extend this relaxation. In particular, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the license would not be extended, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright called it a "temporary derogation from the rules".

In early April, Reuters, citing a source, wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump may extend a temporary permit to purchase Russian oil.

Washington explained such steps as an attempt to stabilize the global energy market, that is, to contain the rise in oil prices against the backdrop of the war with Iran and problems with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Several Asian countries, including India and the Philippines, have asked for the permit to be extended to avoid a shortage of raw materials. At the same time, the decision has been criticized in Europe. Trump, after criticism, said that the restrictions would be returned when the crisis is over.

On April 17, the United States extended the ban on Russian ships from entering American ports for another year. The White House stated that Russiaʼs policies continue to pose a threat to US international relations, so the restrictions are being kept in place.

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