Reuters: US may extend permit to buy Russian oil to curb price hike

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is likely to extend a temporary authorization that allows the purchase of some Russian oil and petroleum products, despite sanctions.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to sources, the issue of the extension has already been discussed in the White House and the Treasury Department — it was previously supported. A decision on the extension of the exemption may be made in the near future.

Washington explains such steps as an attempt to stabilize the global energy market, where prices have risen sharply after the partial blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key oil supply routes.

At the same time, this decision has drawn criticism in the United States. Some lawmakers say that the easing of sanctions actually allows Russia to receive additional revenue amid the war against Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department in early March granted India a 30-day authorization to purchase Russian oil. The decision came after months of pressure from Washington to reduce energy imports from Russia.

On March 13, the US lifted sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil stuck at sea for 30 days. This applies to oil loaded onto ships as of March 12. The license allows these deliveries until April 11.

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