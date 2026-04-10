News

Reuters: US may extend permit to buy Russian oil to curb price hike

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is likely to extend a temporary authorization that allows the purchase of some Russian oil and petroleum products, despite sanctions.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to sources, the issue of the extension has already been discussed in the White House and the Treasury Department — it was previously supported. A decision on the extension of the exemption may be made in the near future.

Washington explains such steps as an attempt to stabilize the global energy market, where prices have risen sharply after the partial blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key oil supply routes.

At the same time, this decision has drawn criticism in the United States. Some lawmakers say that the easing of sanctions actually allows Russia to receive additional revenue amid the war against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.