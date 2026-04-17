Trump extends ban on Russian ships from entering US ports for another year

The US President Donald Trump has extended for another year the ban on ships linked to Russia from docking in American ports.

This is stated in a White House document published in the US Federal Register.

This is an extension of the national emergency that was introduced by then-President Joe Biden on April 16, 2022. This allowed the US to restrict the movement and parking of vessels associated with Russia.

The White House stated that Russiaʼs policies continue to pose a threat to US international relations, so the restrictions remain in place.

The ban has already been extended in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The US administration on April 15 extended temporary exemptions from sanctions that allow gas stations of the Russian company “Lukoil” to operate outside Russia until October 29.

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