Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for a year

The US President Donald Trump has extended for another year the ban on entry into American ports of ships owned by Russia or with other ties to the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a document published in the US Federal Register.

This ban applies to parking and movement in US ports for all vessels that are associated with Russia.

"The policies and actions of the government of the Russian Federation continue to threaten national security by disrupting or threatening to disrupt the international relations of the United States," the document states.

On April 21, 2022, the US authorities declared a national emergency due to Russiaʼs violations of international relations and imposed a ban on Russian vessels entering US ports. The ban was extended twice, in 2023 and 2024.

At the end of February, Trump extended for a year the sanctions previously imposed against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

