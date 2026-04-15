The US extends sanctions exemptions for Russian “Lukoil” abroad until October 29

The US administration has extended temporary exemptions from sanctions that allow gas stations of the Russian company “Lukoil” to operate outside Russia until October 29.

Reuters reports this.

The exception concerns about 2,000 gas stations in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. The network will also continue to operate with licenses that allow certain operations with the companyʼs infrastructure abroad. In particular, with “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” in Bulgaria — the largest refinery in the Balkans.

“Lukoil” has about 200 branded gas stations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, and is one of the largest fuel retailers in Moldova and Bulgaria. The company also operates about 600 stations in Turkey and more than 300 in Romania.

The US sanctions against Lukoil

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on “Lukoil", “Rosneft” and their subsidiaries on October 23. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In November, Bulgaria said it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian-owned “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery — the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which provides about 80% of Bulgariaʼs fuel — and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be purchased by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.

Several companies have already signed agreements with “Lukoil”, including the American private equity firm “Carlyle Group”, Saudi “Midad Energy”, and American billionaire Todd Boely.

On December 4, the US also postponed sanctions against 2 000 “Lukoil” gas stations located outside the Russian Federation until April 29. This was also explained by the need for time to conclude sales agreements.

Back in February, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the US had postponed sanctions against the international assets of Russian oil giant “Lukoil” for the fourth time. This time, the date was moved from February 28 to April 1.

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