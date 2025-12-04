The US has postponed sanctions against “Lukoil” gas stations. For how long?

The US has postponed sanctions against gas stations of the Russian oil giant “Lukoil” located outside the Russian Federation until April 29.

This is stated on the website of the US Treasury Department.

Reuters writes that we are talking about about 2 000 stations in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and America.

On October 23, the US President Donald Trump signed sanctions against two of Russiaʼs largest energy companies “Lukoil” and “Rosneft”. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In just two days, the shares of both companies have fallen, with Russiaʼs largest oil corporations losing a combined $5.2 billion. “Lukoil” shares fell 7.2%, resulting in a loss of $3.66 billion. “Rosneft” shares fell 3%, taking $1.56 billion with them.

The sanctions were supposed to come into effect on November 23, but on November 15, the restrictions against “Lukoil” were postponed until December 13.

Also, “Lukoil” stake in Bulgaria was exempted from sanctions until April 29. And Hungary was exempted from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas for a year. According to Reuters, in return, Hungary pledged to buy liquefied natural gas from the US under contracts worth almost $600 million.

