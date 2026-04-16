“Roblox” to pay $10 million fine and change chat rules for minors in the US

Gaming platform “Roblox” has reached a settlement with the state of Nevada over allegations of inadequate child protection. The company will pay $10 million and change its rules for using chat and game features for minors across the United States.

Reuters writes about this.

The agreements were reached after the state approached the company in preparation for a lawsuit over claims that the platform lacked basic features to protect children from predators and exploitation.

As part of the agreement, “Roblox” will pay $10 million to support childrenʼs programs in Nevada over the next three years, and will also spend another $2.5 million on an information campaign about online safety for minors and cooperation with law enforcement.

The company will implement age verification for all users based on age assessment technologies and government-issued documents, and will also monitor account behavior to ensure that users are not lying about it.

“Roblox” will also expand parental controls, limit who users under 16 can chat with, and remove chat encryption for minors.

The company said the changes under the Nevada agreement will go into effect nationwide in early June.

What is “Roblox” and what is wrong with it

“Roblox” is a free online game creation platform launched in 2006. Users can create their own games in “Roblox Studio”, play games created by other people, and create clothing for their characters. Some items in the catalog can be purchased with the in-game currency “Robux”.

The platform has over 70 million daily active users worldwide, and their monthly number as of April 2024 is 196 million. Moreover, 60% of users are under 16 years old.

“Roblox” has been regularly criticized for moderation issues and child exploitation. For example, in 2022, the platform removed two games about the war in Ukraine, calling them “community rule violations”. And in July 2023, The New York Times exposed Russian propaganda — one user created a parade of the Russian Interior Ministry’s internal troops to celebrate Russia Day.

In May 2024, parents filed mass lawsuits against “Roblox” and a number of other games, accusing them of profiting from deliberately promoting mass addiction among children and teenagers.

“Roblox” has been sued more than 140 times since 2025 for allegedly facilitating the sexual exploitation of children. The plaintiffs say the platform allowed predators to contact children and failed to warn users of the risks or protect them. “Roblox” denies any wrongdoing.

In November 2025, “Roblox” reported that it would ban children from chatting with unfamiliar adults using age verification and facial recognition.

And in April 2026, “Roblox” introduced facial age verification for chat access, and also announced the launch of age-restricted accounts and expanded parental controls. “Roblox” Kids accounts are designed for users ages 5 to 8, and “Roblox” Select accounts are for users ages 9 to 15; both types have chat and content restrictions. Users over 16 will have access to standard accounts.

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