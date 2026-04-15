FT: Iran secretly acquired Chinese spy satellite to monitor and strike US bases

Tehran secretly purchased a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 to monitor and attack American military bases in the Middle East.

This is evidenced by an investigation by the Financial Times.

According to Iranian military documents, the TEE-01B satellite was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after it was launched into space by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co. As part of the deal, the IRGC gained access to commercial ground stations from the Chinese company Emposat. Their network covers Asia, Latin America and other regions.

Time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery, and orbital analysis show that TEE-01B subsequently monitored major US military bases. The images were taken in March before and after the attacks on US military facilities.

For example, the Chinese “TEE-01B” satellite photographed Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14, and 15. The US President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social on March 14 that the base had been hit. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that five aircraft were damaged.

The satellite also monitored Muwaffak Salti Air Base in Jordan and locations near the US 5th Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil Airport, Iraq. Around the same time, the IRGC said, targets in these areas were attacked.

Among other things, the TEE-01B monitored the following facilities: Camp Buring and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, the US military base Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Duqm International Airport in Oman, the Khor Fakkan container port and power plant in the UAE, and the Alba aluminum plant in Bahrain.

Former CIA analyst Jim Lamson said that the TEE-01B satellite significantly expanded Iranʼs ability to monitor US military facilities.