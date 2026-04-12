The US and Iran have not agreed on a final end to the war

The US and Iran, after 21 hours of talks in Pakistan, were unable to agree on a final end to the war.

This was stated by United States Vice President J.D. Vance, CNN reports.

"We didnʼt reach an agreement. And I think thatʼs much worse news for Iran than for the United States of America. So weʼre going back to the United States without an agreement," he said.

When asked what conditions Iran rejected, Vance said it was about developing nuclear weapons.

"The point is, we need to see a clear commitment from them that they will not seek to develop nuclear weapons and that they will not seek the means to obtain them quickly. The question is, do we see a fundamental will from the Iranians not to develop nuclear weapons, not just now, not just in two years, but in the long term? We havenʼt seen that yet, but we hope we will," Vance added.

Iranʼs state news agency Tasnim wrote that the deal was not concluded due to "excessive claims and ambitions of the US".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added that the parties reached agreement on some issues, but on 2-3 important topics, views diverged.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials — were killed.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed. This led to a sharp increase in oil and gas prices.

On the night of April 8, Trump wrote that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Later, Iran published a 10-point peace plan: under it, the parties would cease hostilities, the US would withdraw troops from the Middle East and would no longer attack Iranian bases, and ships would have limited access to the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

Iran would also be required to lift primary and secondary sanctions and compensate for losses. Iran would commit not to developing nuclear weapons, and the US would recognize Iranʼs right to enrich uranium.

But on the afternoon of April 8, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that ceasefire violations had been recorded in several places in the conflict zone in the Middle East.

Reuters sources reported that Iran had struck the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which is currently the only channel for exporting crude oil from the country, and other facilities. Before that, Iran announced an American attack on the refinery on Laban Island and threatened to respond.

Amidst Israelʼs attacks on Lebanon, Iran suspended ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Although media outlets previously reported, citing data from the ship tracking service MarineTraffic, that at least two ships had passed through safely on the morning of April 8.

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