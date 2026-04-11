Reuters: US agrees to unblock frozen Iranian assets. This was one of Iranʼs conditions before talks began

The US has agreed to unblock frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar and banks in other countries.

Reuters reports this, citing a high-ranking source from Iran.

The source said the move is directly related to the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a topic expected to be a key one in talks between the US and Iran today.

Tehran called this a sign of "serious intentions" to reach an agreement at the talks in Islamabad.

Another Reuters source said the funds were $6 billion in Iranian assets frozen in 2018 and held in Qatar. They were supposed to be released in 2023 as part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Iran. However, the administration of then-President Joe Biden froze the assets again after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

At the time, American officials stated that Iran would not have access to these funds in the near future and emphasized that Washington retained the right to completely block the account.

The release of the assets was one of two conditions Iran set for talks in Pakistan today, the other being an end to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

There have been no official statements from the American side about the unblocking of assets yet.