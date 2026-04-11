The US and Iranian representatives arrive in Pakistan for peace talks. The US delegation led by J.D. Vance

Senior representatives from the United States and Iran arrived in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on the morning of April 11. Talks are scheduled there to end the war in the Middle East.

Reuters writes about this.

The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The United States will be represented by President Donald Trumpʼs special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the American delegation is led by Vice President J.D. Vance.

Axios sources say Vance has insisted on his participation in these talks. However, some US officials believe his participation is premature because the talks were not properly prepared.

American officials call the mission "the most important of their careers", but do not expect immediate results from the talks, as the sides still disagree on key issues.

The Iranians told the mediators that negotiators Witkoff and Kushner had deceived them, so Vanceʼs participation, given his status, could have contributed to progress.

"We look forward to the talks. I think they will be positive. If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are ready to extend a hand to them. If they try to deceive us, they will find that our negotiating team is not so accommodating," Vance said before his trip to Pakistan, adding that President Donald Trump has given the negotiating team "pretty clear instructions".

The current talks between the US and Iran will be held at the highest level since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They are also the first official in-person talks between the countries since 2015, when they reached an agreement on Iranʼs nuclear program.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf said Washington had previously agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets and reach a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, where Israel has been attacking Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. He said talks would not begin until those promises were fulfilled.

A day before the talks in Pakistan began, Donald Trump told the New York Post that US warships were re-armed to resume strikes on Iran if the talks failed. He added that the success or failure of the talks would be known “in about 24 hours”.

"We are loading the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons that have ever been created — even better than what we have used before, even at a level greater than what is needed for total destruction. And if there is no deal, we will use it and we will do it very effectively," the US president said.