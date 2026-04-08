The GUR special forces destroyed the last Russian railway ferry in Kerch, called “Slovyanin”

On the night of April 5-6, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense destroyed the last Russian railway ferry in the Kerch Strait, called "Slovyanin". The vessel was attacked by drones.

This was reported by GUR.

The ferry "Slovyanin" helped provide Russians in Crimea with fuel, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

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In March, he was already under attack. At the same time, special forces disabled the ship "Avangard".

On the night of April 6, the UAV Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy, used drones to strike the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate “Admiral Makarov” in the port of Novorossiysk and attack the Sivash drilling rig. The Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory, was also attacked. The Ukrainian military also shot down a Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft.

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