Ukrainian troops attacked the oil terminal in Novorossiysk and a Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft at night

On the night of April 6, Ukrainian military forces struck the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk (Krasnodar Territory, Russia) and also shot down a Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out at the terminal after the strike. Special operations forces say Sheskharis is a major oil export hub where Russian oil pipelines from “Transneft” converge.

This facility is key for transporting oil from southern Russia. Russia can ship up to 500 000 barrels of oil per day through the terminal. Up to seven tankers can load there at the same time.

Ukrainian military personnel targeted the stands for the safe transfer of oil to tankers, pipeline system nodes, and oil metering.

The extent of the damage after the attack on the terminal and the extent of damage to the aircraft are being clarified.

That same night, the UAV Forces, together with SBU and the Navy, used drones to strike the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov in the port of Novorossiysk and attack the Sivash drilling rig.

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