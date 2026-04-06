Ukrainian drones attacked the frigate “Admiral Makarov”

On the night of April 6, the UAV Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Navy, used drones to strike the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov in the port of Novorossiysk and attacked the Sivash drilling rig.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Admiral Makarov is the third military frigate of the “Burevestnik” project of the Russian Navy. It is a carrier of eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles and 24 missiles of the “Shtil-1” anti-aircraft missile system.

The ship launched air defense missiles during the drone attack, but they still hit it. The extent of the damage is being determined by intelligence.

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